South Carolina Man Arrested for Planning Attack “In The Spirit of Dylann Roof”

By Staff

Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, of Conway, South Carolina, was arrested Feb. 16 for attempting to commit a shooting “in the spirit of Dylann Roof,” federal authorities stated.

The 29-year-old reportedly purchased a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition from an undercover FBI agent, after previously telling the agent “I seen what Dylann Roof did, and in my heart, I reckon I got a little bit of hatred. I want to do sh*t like that.”

According to authorities, McDowell is an ex-inmate who’d developed ties to white supremacists while serving time in prison for several offenses, and he had recently been posting racist and anti-semitic remarks online.

“If you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like Dylann Roof did you need to shut the f***** up…” McDowell posted on Facebook in January, a federal complaint stated.

The next day McDowell posted that he wanted a gun, FBI officials said.

One week later, McDowell met the undercover agent at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, and was arrested after purchasing the gun and ammunition for $109.

According to authorities, McDowell had not yet decided on a place or time to conduct the attack, but he told the agent was looking for a way to conduct an attack on non-whites without getting caught.

McDowell currently faces charges for being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Dylan Roof was sentenced to death earlier this year for killing nine black parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

