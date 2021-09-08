South Korean Actor Park Seo-joon To Star In Marvel Film

SEOUL, South Korea — Park-Seo-joon has confirmed his appearance in Marvel Studios, and fans just can’t keep calm!

Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who made a guest appearance in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” (2019), has confirmed his appearance in a Marvel Studios film and left the country on the same day, as per the actor’s management agency Awesome ENT.

It added that details of the project, including the title, character, filming locations, and schedules, will be announced later.

“We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo-joon as he takes on this new challenge,” the agency said.

“We are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”

In July, the movie information website IMDB posted a profile and photo of Seo-joon along with Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel on the casting board of “The Marvels,” the sequel of “Captain Marvel.”

“Seo-joon is likely to play Amadeus Cho, a Korean-American hero character,” said sources.

If he takes part, the celebrity will become the next Korean actor to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Kim Soo-hyun, who appeared in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), and Ma Dong-seok, who will be seen in “The Eternals.”

Meanwhile, the makers of the highly anticipated Marvel Studio film “Eternals” on Sept. 6 announced that the movie would be releasing in India on Nov. 5, 2021.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, this 26th Marvel movie welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie’s plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7,000 years.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

It also includes Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington will be playing Dane Whitman.

The trailer of “Eternals” that dropped last month gave fans a look at the visual spectacle set to unfold this winter and also explained the events of “Avengers: Endgame” that lead to a new “emergence” of the Deviants.

The trailer promised powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story.

“Eternals” will be the third Marvel movie to come out post the pandemic. It follows Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” and Simu Liu’s “Shang-Chi.” The movie will have a multi-lingual release in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Pallavi Mehra







The post South Korean Actor Park Seo-joon To Star In Marvel Film appeared first on Zenger News.