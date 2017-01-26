Special blood drive held

Mark and Debbie Harrison’s son, Gregory, was 11 years old when, in 2003, he passed away from complications surrounding a bone marrow transplant and leukemia.

Since 2005, the Harrison Family has been giving hope to patients who need blood transfusions by hosting an annual blood drive in Gregory’s memory. Held in January (Gregory’s birthday was January 20th), this blood drive has grown to be one of the largest blood drives of its kind in the American Red Cross Blood Services Rochester District. To date, 1510 units of blood have been donated, which have saved up to 4530 lives.

This blood drive comes when the Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for donors to give now so patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they need. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

Donate Blood in Memory of Gregory Harrison

Saturday, January 28

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northridge Church

2052 St Paul St., Rochester

To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- REDCROSS. Use sponsor code NORTHRIDGEROCHESTER.

For the 10th year, the American Red Cross and Dunkin’ Donuts will partner in January to help increase donations and reward generous donors. Through the Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign, all those who come to give blood or platelets in January at Red Cross blood drives in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of New York will receive a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts card. The $5 DD card can be used toward the purchase of any item at participating Dunkin’ Donuts – including coffee, hot chocolate and baked goods, among other items. In addition, the DD card features a Red Cross logo, is reloadable and can also be enrolled in the DD Perks® Rewards program.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.