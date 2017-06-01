Special Olympics Torch Arrives in Rochester / Rochester Welcomes 2019 & 2019 State Winter Games

Special Olympics Torch Arrives in Rochester

Rochester Welcomes 2018 and 2019 State Winter Games

When: Friday, June 2, 2017

Time(s): Law Enforcement Torch Run departs Gates Town Hall at 10:50am 2018 & 2019 State Winter Games Announcement Press Conference begins at 12Noon

Who: Law Enforcement officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Rochester Police Department, New York State Troopers, Gates Police Department, variety of Law Enforcement agencies, local and state dignitaries, corporate partners and Special Olympics New York athletes. Monroe County Sheriff, Patrick O’Flynn is this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run Honorary Chair.

What: Members of Law Enforcement and Special Olympics New York athletes will carry the Flame of Hope, the Special Olympics Torch as they run through the Town of Gates through the communities of Rochester to their final destination at Cortland Street and Elm Street, Downtown Rochester.

Press Conference following the Torch Run to announce the Greater Rochester Area to host the Special Olympics New York State Winter Games in 2018 & 2019 at Cortland Street and Elm Street, Downtown Rochester beginning at 12Noon.

Highlights: Dignitaries and special guests including Senator Joseph Robach, Monroe County Executive, Cheryl Dinolfo, Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn, Mayor Lovely Warren, Chief Michael Ciminelli, Dennis Mullen and Maggie Brooks, State Winter Games Organizing Committee will be in attendance.

Where: Law Enforcement Torch Run begins at Gates Town Hall 1605 Buffalo Road Press Conference at Cortland Street and Elm Street, Downtown Rochester.

Why: Officers carry the Flame of Hope through local communities to raise funds and build awareness for Special Olympics New York. More than $2 million was raised in New York in 2016 through Law Enforcement Torch Run initiative. Special Olympics New York provides year-round sports training and competition in 22 Olympic-style sports to children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the athletes, their families or caregivers. More than 68,547 athletes train and compete with Special Olympics New York, the largest Special Olympics program in North America.

