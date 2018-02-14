Spiritus Christi Church Accepting Applications for New Executive Director

By Staff –

Spiritus Christi Church is currently accepting applications for a new pastoral executive director, following Rev. Mary Ramerman’s announcement she will step back from her managerial role and focus on pastoral duties.

Rev. Ramerman has led the church since its first Mass on Valentine’s Day in 1999.

“We are looking for a full-time energetic church pastor with a strong faith and a compassionate heart,” the church’s job description, which has been posted nationally by a 10-member hiring committee, reads. “She/he needs to have a vision for serving the poor, and feel prayerfully called to lead the spiritual life of the parish.”

According to officials, the ideal candidate will be an ordained pastor who is rooted in the Catholic tradition, but consideration will be given to qualified lay ministers.

“I am very proud of what Spiritus Christi has done in the past 20 years,” Ramerman said. “If we were to do nothing else, we have been an ark for many people who have been excluded or forgotten in our society. But I think Spiritus Christi still has a lot to do, and I am eager to turn the reins over to a new pastoral administrator who can help to lead us in the years ahead.”

Along with conducting daily Masses, the church’s 1,500-member community currently sponsors five outreach ministries – a recovery house for men suffering from addiction, a mental health clinic, a prison ministry that provides transitional housing for men and women who have been incarcerated, a mission serving Chiapas, Mexico, and a mission serving Borgne, Haiti.

Its “Inreach” ministries include a community initiative to fight racism, a “buddy reading” program for students at Rochester’s World of Inquiry School, and social events the church has created to help refugees learn English.

Spiritus Christi’s hiring committee also plans to screen applicants and conduct initial interviews to identify final candidates.

Subsequently, the church’s Visioning Board will select its new pastor.

Contact Spiritus Christi, at schiringcommittee@gmail.com, for additional information regarding the position.

