Spiritus Christi Hosts “My Journey with Racial Justice” Speaker Series

Spiritus Christi Church is hosting a series of talks on people’s experiences with racial justice.

Spiritus Christi Church is hosting “My Journey with Racial Justice,” a Lenten Speaker Series, at 7 p.m. through March 25. The series will feature local guest speakers.

“We chose racial justice as the theme for our series because it weaves together the journey we are on in this particular moment in time – honoring the past with Black History Month, confronting the present struggles with the death of Daniel Prude, and working towards a future of true racial equality,” said Rev. Myra Brown, pastor of Spiritus Christi. “And the fact it is Lent makes it that much more meaningful, as it’s a powerful time of reflection and preparation before the celebration of Easter.”

The series is part of Spiritus’ regular Thursday night Mass, and can be watched on the Spiritus website: www.spirituschristi.org. The series is also open to the public, although pre-registration is required. People can register via the website or by calling (585) 325-1215 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

The remaining schedule:

Feb. 25, Danielle Ponder, music artist and a lawyer at the Rochester Public Defender’s Office;

March 4, Maryand Steve Heveron Smith, white allies and of Spiritus Christi Church and of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition;

March 11, Damond Wilson, who works at the Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach and is on the RASE Commission;

March 18, Jonathan Leach, Spiritus Christi Gospel Choir member and the owner of Jonjohn’s Bakery in Rochester; and

March 25, Ashley Gantt, leader and organizer of Free the People Roc and a local activist.

Spiritus Christi is an inclusive, mission-driven Catholic community in Rochester, New York. For more information about the event, call Spiritus Christi Church at (585) 325-1180, or go to www.spirituschristi.org.