St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center Appoints Candice Lucas as Executive Director

By Staff –

St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center has announced the appointment of Candice Lucas Ed. D., as the organization’s new executive director.

Lucas will replace Christine Wagner in the role, and Wagner will remain on board as a special advisor to the center.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that Candice has taken this leadership role,” Bob Thompson, chair of the organization’s board of directors, stated. “Her broad knowledge of community-based interventions and services, and years of experience working with health literacy and education, make her well positioned to lead us going forward.”

According to Thompson, Lucas became familiar with the center while previously serving as director of community health services at the URMC Center for Community Health (CCH).

St. Joseph’s provides health and human services to uninsured and under-insured people in and around Rochester.

“I am honored and eager to take on this new role,” Lucas stated. “I appreciate the solid foundation Chris Wagner built that will launch us into our next 25 years. Her vision, experience and leadership has made this transition a smooth one and prepared us well for future challenges and successes.”

Lucas also chairs the African American Health Coalition and the Race and Health Disparities Workgroup, and serves on numerous boards including the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, and the University of Rochester Medical Center.

She holds a B.S. in criminal justice, an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and an Ed. D. from St. John Fisher College.

