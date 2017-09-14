New York State AG Issues Consumer Alert After Equifax Breach

By Staff –

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has issued a consumer alert following the report that Equifax Inc., one of the nation’s three major credit reporting agencies, experienced a massive breach affecting 143 million Americans, and over 8 million New Yorkers.

The breach lasted from mid-May through July, when hackers accessed names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers. Approximately 209,000 individuals had their credit card numbers stolen.

“The Equifax breach has potentially exposed sensitive personal information of nearly everyone with a credit report, and my office intends to get to the bottom of how and why this massive hack occurred,” Attorney General Schneiderman stated. “I encourage all New Yorkers to immediately call Equifax to see if their data was compromised, and to consider additional measures to protect themselves.”

New Yorkers should visit https://trustedidpremier.com/eligibility/eligibility.html to find out online whether their information has been compromised, as well as take the additional steps below to protect their information, the state said.

Check your credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion by visiting annualcreditreport.com. Accounts or activity that you do not recognize could indicate identity theft. This is a free service.

Consider placing a credit freeze on your files. A credit freeze makes it harder for someone to open a new account in your name. It will not prevent a thief from using any of your existing accounts.

Monitor your existing credit card and bank accounts closely for unauthorized charges. Call the credit card company or bank immediately about any charges you do not recognize.

Since social security numbers were affected, there is risk of tax fraud. Tax identity theft happens when someone uses your social security number to get a tax refund or a job. Consider filing your taxes early and pay close attention to correspondence from the IRS.

Currently, Equifax is also offering free credit report monitoring for individuals who may have had their credit information compromised.

Visit https://trustedidpremier.com/consumer-registration/html/personal-info.html to sign up.

