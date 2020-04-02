RCSD Expecting State to Deliver $35M

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade and Board of Education President Van White issued a joint statement regarding expected state aid:

“We are extremely grateful to Gov. Cuomo and our local delegation for securing the $35 million we need for the remainder of this school year. This is a huge financial boost to ensure we finish this school year without an additional deficit moving into the 2020 – 2021 school year. We all understand these are tough fiscal times, but this big yes from the Governor and state lawmakers, and the addition of a monitor, will go a long way to begin our fiscal stability moving forward.”

They issued the statement April 1.

The district expected that any aid from the state to cover the budget deficit would come with conditions.

Dade recently presented a proposed 2020-21 budget to the school board. Dade said the balanced budget had to close a $61 million gap. His proposed budget calls for eliminating 236 staff positions, reorganizing the central office and making some changes to programs.

Dade has been dealing with the budget since shortly after he came to the district last July.