State, Local Officials Commemorate 16th Anniversary of Sept. 11

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered remarks to commemorate the sixteenth anniversary of Sept. 11 on Monday, honoring the first responders who led recovery efforts following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

“9/11 showed you the best of humanity and the worst of humanity,” Gov. Cuomo stated. “In the same moment, it showed you the greatest cowards on the planet, and it showed you the greatest heroes on the planet.”

The flags on state government buildings flew at half-staff Monday, and Gov. Cuomo also signed legislation to expand unlimited sick leave benefits for public sector officers and employees who developed a qualifying health condition as a result of their response efforts to 9/11 rescue, recovery, and clean-up efforts at World Trade Center sites.

The governor gave his remarks during the 5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride lunch and ceremony in New York City.

“The greatest cowards drove a plane into the top of the building, and the greatest heroes ran in the door in the bottom of the building,” Cuomo said. “The best and the worst of humanity in that very same moment. We admire the courage, we honor the courage, we honor the loss – 344 firefighters, 23 NYPD, 37 Port Authority, 11 from Rescue 1 lost that day.”

Mayor Lovely Warren has also released the following statement regarding 9/11:

“We can never forget the events of September 11, 2001, which have forever altered the lives of American citizens. It is a day that brought into stark relief that the principles of democracy, including freedom, equality and compassion, are deeply threatening to our nation’s enemies. In the aftermath of September 11, we must remain vigilant while also holding true to these principles.”

“I urge all citizens to take a moment today to remember the lives that were lost that day, and offer a thought or a prayer for their family members and friends. I also ask that we continue to remember and show our appreciation for our first responders and members of the armed services, whose courage and sacrifice demonstrate the true essence of the American spirit.”

