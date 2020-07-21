State Monitor Holds Hearing on RCSD Finances; Board to Take Comments on 3 New Charter Schools

Staff reports

Shelley Jallow, state-appointed monitor to the RCSD. Provided photo

Students, parents, staff and residents have another opportunity to voice opinions to the state monitor about the Rochester City School District.

The third of three public hearings is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 22 via videoconference.

The topic is fiscal performance.

The public may submit comments prior to the hearing via email to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org or via regular mail sent to Attn: State Monitor Public Hearing, 131 W. Broad St., Rochester, NY 14614. Questions regarding the hearings may be directed to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org.

To speak at the public hearing, e-mail statemonitor@rcsdk12.org and you will be sent the Zoom Conferencing meeting number, password and call in information.

Please provide in the subject line “Rochester State Monitor Public Meeting” and include in the email your name, position (e.g., parent, teacher, district resident), and any information you want to be part of the record of the public hearing. The deadline to register to speak at the public hearing is noon, July 22.

To observe the public hearing, you may access a live stream of the meeting at www.rcsdk12.org/meetings. Speakers will be given three minutes.

Earlier this year, the state Education Department appointed Shelley Jallow as monitor for the RCSD. She will provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance related to the academic and fiscal policies, practices, programs and decisions of the Rochester City School District, the Board of Education and the superintendent.

By law, Jallow is required to hold three public hearings. Previous hearings focused on governance and academic performance. Comments from each hearing are supposed to assist the monitor in developing an academic and fiscal improvement plan and support the district’s budgeting process beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

On July 23, the district is holding public hearings regarding establishing three charter schools. Here is information about each:

Citizenship and Science Academy: instill skills and knowledge in math, science, and technology to empower students, through high intellectual standards, preparing them for college, career, and citizenship. The school seeks to graduate students who can think critically and creatively, who are committed to a lifetime of learning and civic involvement, and who are conscious of local, global, and environmental issues. For 525 students in grades K – 6.

Innova Girls Academy Charter School: Supportive and rigorous STEM integrated academic program for 260 girls in grades 4 – 8 to excel in high school, college and career as innovative leaders and confident problem-solvers.

Rochester Excellence Academy Charter School: Through rigorous academics, a values-based community, and individualized supports for 375 students in K – 4.

Public comment begins at 6 p.m. July 23. Materials related to this meeting will be posted that day on the district’s BoardDocs page www.rcsdk12.org/boarddocs.