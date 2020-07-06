State Monitor Schedules Public Hearing on RCSD Academic Performance

Staff reports

Shelley Jallow, state-appointed monitor to the RCSD. Provided photo

Students, parents, teachers and Rochester residents in general can tell the state appointed monitor about their thoughts on academic performance in the Rochester City School District.

Shelley Jallow, who was appointed by the state Education Department, will conduct an online hearing from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 8.

To speak at the hearing, send an email to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org by noon, July 8. Make the subject line “Rochester State Monitor Public Meeting” and include in the email your name, whether you are a student, parent, teacher, district resident, and any information you want to be part of the record of the public hearing.

Speakers will receive the Zoom teleconference conference number, password and call-in information. Speakers are limited to three minutes.

The public may submit public comment or testimony prior to the hearing via email to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org or by letter sent to State Monitor Public Hearing, 131 West Broad Street, Rochester, NY 14614.

Questions regarding the hearing may be sent to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org. If you need an accommodation to participate and/or view the public hearing please, send your accommodation request to statemonitor@rcsdk12.org or call (585) 262-8525.

View the hearing at www.rcsdk12.org/meetings.

This is the second of three public hearings that Jallow must conduct according to the law the covers her appointment. The first hearing, in June, was about governance. The third, which has not been scheduled, is about fiscal performance.

Jallow’s role is to provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance related to the academic and fiscal policies, practices, programs and decisions of the Rochester City School District, the Board of Education, and the Superintendent.

According to a resolution passed by the Board of Education on June 2, Jallow will be paid a consulting fee of $154.27 per hour as set by the Commissioner of Education, and receive expenses related to meals, lodging, and travel, including a housing/apartment allowance of $1,200 per month, mileage, airfare and rental car expenses.