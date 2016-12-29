State Offers Employees Hotline in Advance of Minimum Wage Increase

By Staff

The New York State Department of Labor has launched a new ad campaign in advance of the state’s minimum wage increase Dec. 31, which will include a hotline to make sure employers comply.

The wage increase is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to raise the statewide wage to $15 per hour, which lawmakers approved in April.

The ads will run in both English and Spanish, and be featured on television stations across the state.

In addition, employees who do not receive their raise by Dec. 31 should call 1-888-4-NYSDOL to report their employers, state officials said.

“No one who works full-time should be condemned to a life of poverty, and that’s why New York took action to raise the wage, and provide the opportunity of a decent life to millions of hard working New Yorkers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. “As we reach this milestone for a more fair, and a more just New York, we are reminding workers they are owed a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, and this administration will work to ensure they receive the wage increase to which they are entitled.”

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.00 per hour in New York City (to $10.50 in small businesses with fewer than 10 employees); to $10 in cities just outside the metropolitan area, including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; and to $9.70 throughout the rest of the state.

Minimum wage will ultimately reach $15 an hour, in New York City by 2018, then in Suffolk, Nassau, and Westchester counties by 2020.

The rest of the state will reach $12.50 during the same period of time.

Upstate, the wage will gradually increase to $15 per hour, with the amounts of each increase based on a state wage formula.

Wages in the fast-food industry will increase at a faster rate, with New York City’s fast-food wage increase scheduled to reach $15 by 2018, and the wage increase in the rest of the state to reach $15 by 2021.

According to officials, the wage increase will affect more than two million workers across the state, including 154,765 in the Finger Lakes Region, and 91,790 in Central New York.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmGrvJfPmPk&feature=youtu.be to view the state’s public service announcement in English; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=280QH68TyKM&feature=youtu.be to view it in Spanish; or click on the images below.

