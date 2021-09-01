State Police Change Recruitment to Improve Diversity

Staff reports

The New York State Police have changed how it gives the entrance exam and is trying to make connections in underrepresented areas to improve diversity.

The state is redesigning its recruitment program and administration of the entrance exam to reach more diverse candidates.

Applications for the exam, to be given from January through April 2022, are open. Information is at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

The New York State Police has about 4,640 sworn members. Approximately 6 percent are Hispanic, 4 percent are Black, 1 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Women are 11 percent of the total force.

The department is seeking to build long-term relationships with leaders in communities that are underrepresented in law enforcement. Recruitment teams have been created in each troop and within neighborhoods. The agency also will use social media to publicize the exam and the benefits of a career with the State Police.

The starting salary is $58,443 during academy training and increases to $82,677 after one year. Troopers are eligible for full benefits and retirement.

Candidates for the exam must be U.S. citizens between ages 20 and 29 and hold a high school diploma or equivalent. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty, up to seven years. Qualifications to be appointed to the State Police can be found at joinstatepolice.ny.gov/appointment-qualifications.

Previously, the exam was written and had to be taken at a specific date and time. Candidates in the military had to travel back to New York. Now, the online exam will be administered at 54 centers throughout the state, more than 250 locations in the U.S. and at 112 military locations around the world. Candidates can select a date and time.

Candidates have two hours to complete the exam. There is a $20 fee to take the test and an additional $35 fee payable once the candidate selects a testing site, date and time.

A study guide is at joinstatepolice.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2021/08/study-guide-practice-test-for-the-nysp-trooper-examination.pdf