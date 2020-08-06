State Police to Help Investigate Denver Street Assault

Staff reports

The State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will join Rochester law enforcement in the investigation into an assault July 31 in northeast Rochester against a transgender man.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Aug. 5 that the task force would provide “any and all resources necessary to bring the assailants to justice.”

Rochester Police reported that officers responded at around 1 p.m. July 31 to Melville Street for the report of an assault that occurred on Denver Street.

Officers found a 30-year-old and a 23-year-old who said they had been approached by two suspects who engaged in a verbal altercation regarding one of the victim’s sexual orientation.

The 30-year-old was physically injured and taken to a hospital.

The person was identified by the Democrat and Chronicle as Samson Tequir.

RPD said it was investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and was working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. RPD was asking the public to call 911 if they had information about the assault.

“The Rochester Police Department has no tolerance for any crime committed against a citizen of this community, let alone a crime that is committed because of an individual’s identity,” Chief La’Ron Singletary wrote in a news release. “We will continue to work with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

City Council released the following statement:

“On Friday, two members of the Rochester community were assaulted on Denver Street in the Beechwood Neighborhood. Information suggests that these individuals were victimized as members of the LGBTQ+ community. One of the individuals sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to an area hospital for treatment.

“Upon learning of this incident late Friday night, the City Council reached out to the Chief of Police, who assured us that RPD would be investigating this incident as a potential hate crime. Council President Loretta C. Scott also reached out to the District Attorney asking that their office work with RPD to ensure this crime be investigated and prosecuted as a hate crime, and the DA’s office has shared their commitment to partner with RPD and at this time they intend to treat this as a hate crime investigation.

“The entire Council stands firmly in support of the victims and condemns acts of violence in our community, especially those inflicted on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion, or disability.

Our hearts are with the victim of this senseless act of violence and we wish them a quick recovery.”

City Council also urged anyone with information about the assault to call 911.