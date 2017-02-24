Step Afrika! to Give Black History Month Performance at RIT

By Staff

Step Afrika! will perform at Rochester Institute of Technology, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, in the university’s Ingle Auditorium, as part of RIT’s Black History Month Celebration.

The event will be free and open to the public.

According to officials, attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the performers at a reception in RIT’s Student Alumni Union lobby, following the event.

“This is the first time Step Afrika! has come to RIT,” Stephanie Paredes, manager of multicultural programs for RIT’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion and Center for Campus Life, stated. “Stepping has not only cultural significance, but also historical significance. We are excited to have Step Afrika! give us both, during what is sure to be a high-energy, interactive performance.”

The school will also present the following additional Black History Month activities and events, in the coming weeks:

Open Mic Night, at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25 in Ingle Auditorium. The event will be free for student performers, $3 for students, $5 for faculty and staff, and $7 for the general public. The program has been sponsored by RIT’s chapter of the National Black Society of Engineers.

A Black History Game Show, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Fireside Lounge, in RIT’s Student Alumni Union. The event will be free, and refreshments will be served.

The Miss Black & Gold Scholarship Pageant, at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 4, in the Vignelli Center. Tickets will be $25, and RIT’s Mu Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity has sponsored the pageant. Interested individuals may register online.

Step Afrika was founded in 1994, and the organization is the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, which is a blend of African, percussive and contemporary dance.

Visit http://www.stepafrika.org/performances/ for additional information regarding the organization.

