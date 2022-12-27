Stop the Violence Vocation & Education Fair at Blue Cross Arena

In the Community: From Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County

Clay Harris, Founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County will be joined by local colleges, universities, vocational schools, local leaders, church leaders, business and employers to bring to the community the Stop the Violence Fair, a one-stop educational and vocational training opportunity, bringing an abundance of resources.

The Stop the Violence Educational Fair will be held on Monday, January 9th, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena, 1 War Memorial Square, Rochester, NY 14614.

Residents can look forward to talking one-on-one with educators and instructors eager to help provide a path for the next step in higher education or developing skills in a variety of vocational training fields.

We would like to encourage all higher education, vocational training providers and businesses to participate and to contact us through our website. We would also like to remind the city and area school districts that groups of students traveling on district buses are welcome. School districts are asked to register on our website and select a two (2) hour time slot that you will be attending.

More information can be found on the UHTH website at unitingthroughhope.com or by calling 585-789-1495.