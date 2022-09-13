Story Recycler Gifts Camp Good Days $12K to Kick Off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

In the Community: Sunnking Attached Photo Credit: Sunnking presents check to Camp Good Days to fund future. Photo provided.

Local electronics recycler Sunnking presented a $12,696.63 check to Camp Good Days and Special Times, a local non-profit organization helping children and families dealing with cancer.

Funds were raised as a part of Sunnking’s 12th annual e-Scrap for Camp fundraiser. The company saw an increase to 356 area businesses participating in the electronics recycling donation drive between Buffalo and Rochester.



“We are thrilled with the outpouring of support for these kids through our campaign,” said Adam Shine, President of Sunnking. “We had greater total participation, but unfortunately, the weight and contribution went down due to the miniaturization of electronics. More compact devices with less weight that are harder to recycle have significantly impacted electronics recycling. Despite these challenges, we couldn’t be happier to continue sending kids to camp every year, thanks to the generous companies throughout WNY.”

Sunnking worked with local businesses to recycle unwanted electronics through the donation drive, generating capital for future programs at Camp Good Days and Special Times. The e-Scrap for Camp program has gifted $140,912 over its lifetime, providing access to year-round activities for children living in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region.

“e-Scrap for Camp has grown tremendously over the years, and because of that funding involved, so have we,” said Lisa Booz, WNY Regional Director of Camp Good Days & Special Times. “We are so proud of our partnership with Sunnking and genuinely grateful and fortunate to have every individual, volunteer, and company that participated in providing programming to our local families facing cancer.”

Buffalo and Rochester-area businesses provided 423,221 lbs of recyclable devices to the 2022 donation. Since the e-scrap program’s existence, Sunnking has rescued more than 6.1 million pounds of recyclable material from area landfills.

“With the fluctuating economy we’re living in and with everything the Camp provides for these kids, every dollar we can provide is amplified,” said Shine.

Sunnking will launch registration for the 2023 fundraising campaign after the new year.

For more information, visit www.sunnking.com, call 585-637-8365, or email office@sunnking.com.