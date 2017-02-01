Straight No Chaser: Lawd, What We’s Gonna Do

Op/Ed By Gloria Winston

Those who read me faithfully know that last February I predicted Donald Trump would be president if we weren’t careful.

Well, we weren’t careful, and now we are faced with the potential for WWIII right in our own back yards.

This man is certifiable.

Lawd, what we’s gonna do???

Bunkers need to be dug, because the ones that currently exist will only protect and house those who are responsible for pushing our enemies to the point of no return, those enemies who are in possession of nuclear weapons and or chemicals that could lead to our destruction.

I would be lying if I didn’t tell you that the first several days of our new administration has been more than alarming.

Trump’s move to follow though on his campaign promises has been barbaric, and not well thought out, like an intelligent person would do.

I am beginning to believe his advisers are afraid of him, or perhaps setting him up to fail.

No one can be as stupid as he appears to be.

Those in the mental health community have been alleging he has mental health issues, and they are not far from the truth, as far as I’m concerned.

He is not trying to be politically correct, and he seems to enjoy being a maverick of sorts.

I used to think a friend of mine, Reggae artist Dane Jah, was a little over the top when he buried a camper stocked with water, gas masks, canned goods, and more on his land.

He had been preparing himself for doomsday.

Now I’m not so sure he was wrong.

Our new president not only seems to be proceeding like Hitler, I fear his continuing insult to leadership in China, Korea, and other countries may backfire on him.

I fear someone may call his bluff, and we may all suffer, as a result.

Are the generals he has surrounded himself with paying attention, or are they encouraging him to be the embarrassment he is?

Trump’s racist attitude has been clearly demonstrated by the administration appointments he has made so far.

There has not been ONE Hispanic appointed, to my knowledge.

That is by design.

He clearly seems to find those affiliated with Latino or Hispanic culture not worth of serving in his cabinet of billionaires, and I don’t think it’s just because they aren’t rich playmates.

Oh, yes, there is the token negro Ben Carson, who is no more qualified to lead the housing community than I am.

But, at least I worked in the Department of Housing for the D.C. government for four years.

This man has no clue how to lead the public housing community, but survived confirmation regardless.

I wondered, at first, whether having a cabinet primarily full of no politicians would be a wise move, or a foolish one.

In my opinion, for the president to meet with Ray Lewis and Jim Brown is insulting to me, and other women in my community.

Their collective history, a relative to the way they have treated women doesn’t deserve any respect from me.

They don’t lead, or represent me.

I also believe the president’s decision to meet with Steve Harvey, the talk show host and comedian, was a slap in the face to the 39 members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

And, who does Kanye West represent, other than himself?

I could appreciate it if he’d met with musicians like Akon, JayZ, or Beyonce, those who actually give back to their community.

And, to attack an elder, and icon John Lewis speaks volumes to the president’s lack of respect for our history.

I wonder how big a check will be written to the MLK Foundation, after the meet and greet with Martin Luther King III?

MLK Sr. must be upside down in his casket by now.

In addition, the fiasco the president caused by closing the borders to travelers form certain countries, whether they had a green card or not; has managed the following summary in just a few days, which was shared with me on Facebook (author unknown):

POLITICS

TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS

With the stroke of a pen, Trump’s executive orders have consequences that reach far and wide for our nation. Please review the list and contact your Senators and Representative by phone, email, or letter, to learn their positions.

…

LET THEM KNOW THAT YOU ARE A CONSTITUENT, AND SHARE YOUR OPINION.

You can find contact information for your representatives at SENATE.GOV and HOUSE.GOV.

********************

EXECUTIVE ORDERS

US-MEXICO BORDER/IMMIGRATION

Authorization of a U.S.-Mexico border wall;

the stripping of federal grant money to sanctuary cities;

hiring of 5,000 more Border Patrol agents;

the ending of “catch-and-release” policies for undocumented immigrants;

reinstatement of local and state immigration enforcement partnerships.

KEYSTONE PIPELINE

Reviving the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipelines;

expediting the environmental permitting process for infrastructure projects;

directing the commerce department to streamline the manufacturing permitting process;

give the commerce department 180 days to maximize the use of U.S. steel in the pipeline.

INTERNATIONAL FAMILY PLANNING

Reinstating the so-called “Mexico City Policy” – which is the elimination of federal funds for international groups which perform abortions or lobby to legalize abortion.

TRADE

Trump signed a notice stating that the U.S. will begin withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

GOVERNMENT REFORM

Trump signed an order imposing a hiring freeze for some federal government workers as a way to shrink the size of government. This excludes the military.

OBAMACARE

Trump has directed federal agencies to ease the “regulatory burdens” of Obama Care.

The orders direct agencies to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of Obama Care.

Please pay attention, folks.

There has been no outrage from this administration regarding the fact that a 5-year-old was handcuffed.

Trump has people in his immediate environment who are allegedly registered to vote in more than one state, but he has feigned the appearance of concern over voter fraud.

Our new president appears to be a tyrant.

This is a dangerous man, who has managed to find his way into The White House.

I can’t believe there has not more outrage in response to his behavior.

He has little to no respect for those who have come before him.

He may also have more than a little of Hitler’s DNA, and is it is not a laughing matter to me.

If you are on Facebook, and missed the comments that Queen Warrior Congresswoman Maxine Waters penned, please take the time to read her remarks.

And, if you are truly concerned about Donald Trump’s actions, as we should all be, please contact your congressional representatives, and let them know how you feel.

This is the least you can do in these trying times.

Lawd, what we’s gonna do???