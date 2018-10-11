Straight No Chaser: Tracy L. Williams Pens Solutions to Self Esteem Issues

Op/Ed By Gloria Winston –

In communities locally and across our nation, many leaders, parents and others are seeking solutions to end the violence that is running rampant. There is no magic cure to what ails our communities but author Tracy L. Williams offers part of the solutions in his successful attempts to enter into the children book market by offering 2 published works geared at teaching life’s lessons to young people.

For many decades I have felt that we can’t wait until a child becomes a teenager to begin to teach them the responsibility and values they should have throughout their lives.—At an early age, we can teach a child to become a “solid citizen”, one who loves self and respects the lives of others.

Tracy Williams’ first children’s book entitled, “Eagles Belong in the Sky” was released a few months ago and is an excellent read. The forward was written by Mayor Lovely Warren.

The book focuses on the old parable about an eagle that was raised to believe he was a chicken and did not realize he could fly. Tracy takes the parable a little further and expands on the relationships and influences the eagle is met with.

He provides example after example of the questions and stumbling blocks life has for all of us. Finding the right answers and taking the right path always makes a difference on outcome when finalizing a choice we make in this life.

The company we keep and those we embrace and hold high have the greatest influence on our lives. The author demonstrates this with many excellent examples. An example of how the Eagle is led to believe he is a chicken is demonstrated in the relationship with the Rooster, who for years has been successful in helping the Eagle believe he belongs on the ground with the other chickens. When the truth arrives, in the form of another Eagle who demonstrates the use of his wings, the expansion and exploration of a world our “Eagle knows nothing about. He has believed the Rooster for so long, he behaves like a kidnap victim who develops Stockholm syndrome believing everything his captor has taught him. He is refusing to accept truth or the belief that he possesses powers beyond his limited imagination.

The years on the ground have affected the eagle’s imagination and ability to dream. Much like what occurs to us, as humans when we surround ourselves with more Roosters than Eagles. The author demonstrates his knowledge of these facts in his first attempt to write a children s book, which is a must read in developing the minds of young people.

The author’s second children’s book, “Marvin’s Garden”, offers a forward by its publisher Dr. Wandah Gibbs. Dr. Gibbs holds a Bachelor;s in Public Relations and International Relations from Syracuse University, a Masters in Television, Radio and Film from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications; and a Doctorate in Executive Leadership from St. John Fisher College. She has spent 15 years working in Urban Education.

“Marvin’s Garden” was recently published and offers additional life lessons utilizing a garden that Marvin’s grandfather helped him seed and grow. Marvin was 7 or 8 years old and had waited anxiously for years to be old enough to plant his own garden. The lessons learned about life occurs with the harvesting and sharing of his first garden.

Marvin was so proud of his fruits and vegetables he ate and shared everything. He had failed to harvest seeds or preserve anything for the long winter months. His grandfather guided him and taught him the necessity in harvesting the seeds form his garden and taught him how to preserve his food so it would last. Marvin’s grandfather also cautioned him about giving everything he needed away to false ungrateful friends who would not do the same for Marvin if he was hungry. Life teaches us daily how to be discerning. The choice to do so is up to us.

It is not difficult to imagine the experiences the author may have had in learning hard lessons in life. “Marvin’s Garden” also has included a glossary of terms that seek to educate young minds as well.

Tracy Williams’ second children’s book is noteworthy and a must read. Anyone with young children should have both books in their homes.

Tracy L. Williams has penned several other books for adults. Other books by the author are Urban Development I, Adapt or Die; Urban Development II, The Poison Pill; The Come Up, The Come Up for Men, and Building Wealth in Real Estate. His writings are easy reads and laden with wisdom geared towards personal development or investing in Real Estate. Tracy is a natural motivation and has encouraged his children, relatives and friends into following his footsteps by writing as well. His daughter Brianna Williams listened and has published a book of her own, as well as his former Manager Terrell Brady.

His children’s books in particular need to find their way into the homes of everyone with young children. Life’s lesson need to be taught at an early age. Respect and values begin at home. The books should also find a place in early childhood and kindergarten classes in our city schools.

Hopefully Barbara Deane Williams, Cecilia Golden and the school commissioners are listening. Seldom do we have the opportunity to offer these kinds of lessons in written form, written by local authors.

Gloria Winston is a Community Activist, Writer, Communicator, and Political Activist. She is a native Rochesterian and has been involved with numerous community organizations in Rochester. Contact Gloria at: JazzyG4202@aol.com.

