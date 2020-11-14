Strong Arm of the Law: Russian Police Hold Video Fitness Challenge

STAVROPOL, Russia — — Law enforcement officers in Russia showed off their “guns” in an online challenge to promote health and wellness.

Police from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation based in the city of Stavropol joined the growing online fitness community by holding a challenge called “Our choice is to be fit” last week.

As part of the challenge, officers submitted videos showing them working out via different activities, which were then compiled and shared on social media .



“Hundreds of thousands of people on social media change their looks with the snap of their fingers. Stavropol police decided not to stay away and joined the world challenge,” the agency said.