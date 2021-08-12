Stung By Covid-19 ‘Vaccine Apartheid’, African Nations Build Own Vaccine Factories

NAIROBI, Kenya — After waiting for months in vain for Covid-19 vaccines as infections rise in the continent, several African countries have opted to build their own vaccine production lines.

Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda are setting up vaccine production facilities to reduce reliance on donations from rich countries accused of “vaccine apartheid”.

Almost 79 million vaccine doses have reached Africa, but only 21 million people, or just 1.6 percent of Africa’s 1.3 billion people, are fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization.

Globally, 30 percent of the world population has received the first Covid-19 dose, and 15.5 percent is fully vaccinated.

Canada leads the pack of developed countries to inoculate their people, vaccinating 72.5 percent of its population by Aug.8, 2021. In comparison, South Africa leads in the continent, having inoculated only 11. 58 percent of its people.

The Covax facility, through which most African nations get the vaccines, is set to deliver 520 million doses by the end of 2021, even though production challenges beset it.

Most African countries have railed against unequal vaccine distribution. Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi recently termed the Covax facility a “scam” for failing to get African nations doses on time.

African countries that intend to build vaccine factories say they will do so through public-private partnerships and donor agencies to help manage new variants spreading across the continent.

The three East African countries that have announced their intentions are relying on mRNA technology. Individuals who get an mRNA vaccine are not exposed to the virus, nor can they become infected by the vaccine, according to the United States Library of Medicines.

Uganda launched an mRNA facility on July 6, 2021, under the theme, “Making Africa Self-Sustaining in Health Care, A Giant Leap.”