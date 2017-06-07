Summer Meals Partnership to Hold “Spring into Summer: Summer Meals Fest”

By Staff –

The Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester will hold its 2017 “Spring into Summer: Summer Meals Fest,” Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Frontier Field, 333 N. Plymouth Ave.

According to officials, the festival will include fun activities for youth such as a dance party, bounce house, obstacle course, and meet-and-greet with Red Wings players and mascots.

In addition, families will also have an opportunity to sample some of this year’s new menu items, including pineapple salsa and pesto chicken salad.

“Food insecurity increases during the summer months, when families face the burden of providing two extra meals per child,” the organization stated. “The problem is more severe in Rochester, which owns a child poverty rate among the highest in the nation, and where more than 80 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.”

The Summer Meals program will offer kids and teens, ages 18 and under, free meals at recreation centers, churches, schools, and other neighborhood programs during the summer months.

The program begins after the last week in June, once the school year ends.

Visit www.summermealsroc.org for additional information regarding the program.

