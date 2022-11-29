SUMMIT FCU TEAMS UP WITH VILLA OF HOPE, JAZZ 90.1 TO SUPPORT THOSE IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

In the Community

Photo from https://www.summitfcu.org/events/the-summit-supports-villa-of-hopes-2022-holiday-wishes-program/.

Villa of Hope‘s annual Holiday Wishes program is back and the Summit Federal Credit Union is sup-porting the organization and has also teamed up with Jazz90.1 in supporting those in need in the Rochester region this holiday season.

Since 2016, The Summit has supported Villa of Hope’s Holiday Wishes program which gives our community the opportunity to fulfill the wishes of over 500 Rochester-area children and youth who either live at Villa of Hope, or with their families, trying to heal from trauma and rebuild their lives.



From November 28 to December 31, each Rochester branch of The Summit will have a display with wish tags included. Those who wish to participate can take a tag from the poster and purchase some (or all) of the gifts included on the tag and return the unwrapped gift to The Summit branch or a participating Starbucks. For more info: www. villaofhope.org/donate.



The annual Holiday Wishes program is a yearly food drive to fight hunger. Villa of Hope partners with individuals, families and communities to Rebuild relationships, Recover potential, and Renew hope for the future, according to the Summit website.



“With the range of not-for-profit organizations that we are supporting this holiday season, from helping the homeless and those recovering from addiction to those who cannot afford nutritious food and personal products, there are so many ways that our members can join The Summit to help those in need throughout the regions that the credit union serves,” said Twanda Christensen, The Summit’s Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement.

Non-perishable food items will be collected for those in need in the Greece Community at The Summit Federal Credit Union’s Greece branch (Canal Ponds Business Park, 100 Marina Drive) and at the Jazz 90.1 studios (Greece Olympia School, 1139 Maiden Lane) now through December 23. During that time, members of The Summit and listeners of Jazz 90.1 may drop off donated products during regular business hours at both locations. Items most needed this year include boxed stuffing, corn bread mix, gravy packets, boxed desserts, and frosting, as well as canned vegetables like green beans and corn.



The Summit will also be supporting local organizations in Buffalo, Syracuse, Seneca Falls and Cortland throughout the holiday season.



Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.2 billion in as-sets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 89,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York.



The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve. You will regularly see their staff out and about in the community supporting other not-for-profit organizations that share their mission and values.

For more information, visit https://www.summitfcu.org.