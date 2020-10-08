SUNY Brockport Launches Two Programs to Support Students of Color

Staff reports

As part of its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, SUNY Brockport has announced two initiatives designed to enrich the development and experience of underrepresented students.

The Joey Jackson Intercultural Center provides students from underrepresented groups and their allies with opportunities for leadership development, celebration, collaboration, education and reflection on issues of inclusion. A nationwide search will be conducted in the spring for a program coordinator.

The center was named after Jackson, Class of 1988, who donated to its creation. Jackson, a CNN/HLN legal analyst and founder of the J. Jackson Law Firm, was president of Brockport Student Government. He was remained connected to the college, frequently meeting with current students, speaking at Academic Convocation, and delivering the commencement address in 2016.

The center was created after feedback from students.

The other initiative is the Talon Academy, which supports men of color. The mission is to enhance the graduation and success rates for participants through academics, enrichment, and encouragement and has three program goals:

promote Academic Success through engagement, support and intentional programming;

provide mentoring to improve sense of belonging and support systems on campus and in the local community; and

increase access and participation to high impact leadership practices that are associated with increased satisfaction, learning, sense of belonging, and persistence.

Terrian Garvis, who serves as a transition and success coordinator in Brockport’s Academic Success Center, will lead the Talon Academy.

“Over the course of the spring and summer, we have been actively engaged in making structural changes to improve campus climate and to hold ourselves accountable for building an inclusive Brockport community,” Brockport President Heidi Macpherson wrote in a news release announcing the programs. “These two programs are examples of some significant progress that has been made to address our desire to be a richly inclusive and anti-racist campus community.”