SUNY Brockport to Present “Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble”

By Staff –

SUNY Brockport’s Department of Dance will present the “Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble” from April 26 to April 28, Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m., in the Hartwell Dance Theater on the school’s Brockport campus.

The concerts will honor the legacy of the late Baba Chuck Davis, in a program entitled “Ni iranti ologbe baba wa Chuck Davis” (In memory of our father, Chuck Davis), the school said.

Davis, who died last May, was acknowledged by The New York Times as “America’s foremost master of African dance.”

He founded the “DanceAfrica Festival,” which has been in existence for more than 40 years, as well as the African American Dance Ensemble, based in Durham, N.C.

“The word ‘Sankofa,’ loosely translated, means that you cannot go forward without looking back,” assistant professor and artistic director of Sankofa Jenise Akilah Anthony stated. “None of us would be able to go forward in the world of African dance, had it not been for Chuck Davis’ contributions.”

In addition, there will also be two guest artists creating works for this year’s performances.

Jean-Claude Lessou, a native of the Ivory Coast, West Africa, who has been teaching African dance in Austin, TX, and Cassandra Hines’ “Guinea Dance Suite” will have three distinct sections which will be accompanied by live music.

Tickets will be $17 for the general public; $12 for senior citizens, Brockport alumni, faculty and staff; and $9 for students.

Visit http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, or call (585) 395-2787, to purchase tickets, or contact the Tower Fine Arts Center Box Office, at 180 Holley St., in Brockport.

