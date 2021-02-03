Survey Shows Most Affordable, Most Selective HBCU

Staff reports

The election of Howard University graduate Kamala Harris to U.S. vice president is putting attention on HBCU. File photo

Coppin State University in Baltimore was the most selective among historically Black colleges and universities in 2019-2020 and Elizabeth City State University was the most affordable for out-of-state students, according to a survey from Student Loan Hero.

The election of Kamala Harris, who graduated from Howard University, has heightened interest in HBCU.

President Joe Biden has called for increased funding to HBCU and other institutions that serve minorities.

The research by Student Loan Hero looked at 97 HBCU in 18 states to see where students pay the lowest tuition and are in position to graduate with the lowest amount of debt from their education.

According to Student Loan Hero, Black students are more likely than white, Hispanic or Asian students to have a large amount of debt. Nearly 90% of Black students have federal student loans, compared to about 70% of white students.

After Elizabeth City ($7,260 tuition for out-of-staters), the least expensive public HBCU institutions were University of the Virgin Islands ($14,496) and Fayetteville State University in North Carolina ($16,882).

Among the list of most affordable HBCU, out-of-state tuition for public and private schools ranged from $3,0003 for a community college to $29,972 at Spelman College.

Acceptance rates ranged from 28% at Coppin State to 99% at Morehouse College, according to the data.

For more on the data, go to Most Affordable Public, Private HBCUs in U.S. (2021) | Student Loan Hero.