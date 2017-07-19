Swimming Hours Extended at Ontario Beach Park

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has announced public swimming hours at Ontario Beach Park will be extended Wednesday, July 19, due to extreme heat and humidity in the area.

“With the hot and humid weather today, we are extending hours of public swimming at Ontario Beach Park to accommodate residents looking to escape the heat,” Dinolfo stated. “On hot days like today, it is important to slow down, stay hydrated, apply sunscreen frequently, check on neighbors, and find a place to cool-off — such as in the refreshing waters of Ontario Beach Park. Even better, you can spend the evening in the park and catch the Skycoasters perform at the Concerts by the Shore series tonight.”

Lifeguards will remain on duty, and public swimming will be allowed to continue at Ontario Beach for one extra hour, until 8p.m., as long as conditions, including adequate daylight and water quality, are favorable.

Normal hours for public swimming are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, through Labor Day, and swimming is only allowed at Ontario Beach Park when lifeguards are on duty.

Beach and swimming equipment such as life jackets, kickboards, floats, water toys, sand toys, and footballs are made available to beach-goers at no cost. Families can borrow these items from the lifeguard staff.

The park also offers free swimming lessons every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for children ages five and older.

A recorded telephone message is updated daily, at (585) 753-5887, regarding information on beach conditions, and whether or not swimming is permitted each day.

