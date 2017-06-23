Swimming Season Opens at Ontario Beach Park

By Staff –

Public swimming at Ontario Beach Park is now open for the 2017 season, Monroe County officials said Friday.

“Monroe County celebrates the start of summer with the opening of swimming at Ontario Beach Park,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Our county parks staff has worked diligently to clean-up and prepare the beach for swimmers, in the wake of record high lake levels, and the tons of debris that washed ashore this spring. The result of their efforts is nothing short of amazing. The beach is in remarkable condition, and we are ready to welcome fun seekers of all ages on schedule.”

According to the county, Monroe County Lifeguards are now on duty, and swimming will be permitted at Ontario Beach each day, free of charge, from 11a.m. to 7p.m.; however, swimming is only allowed when lifeguards are on duty.

The swimming season at Ontario Beach will run through Labor Day, and a recorded telephone message will be updated daily at (585) 753-5887, with information on beach conditions, and whether or not swimming is permitted.

Visit http://www2.monroecounty.gov/parks-ontariobeach.php for additional inforation regarding the park.

