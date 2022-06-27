Synthetic Robots Are Part Of A Virtual Art Enterprise

By Jonathan Hobbs

The artist ParadoxNeon has debuted his work in the metaverse.

He has created a collection titled Synthetic Robots. On the Solana blockchain, the collection will consist of a total of 9,999 NFT (non-funglible token) items. The first 3,666 owners of the non-fungible tokens, which digitally represent any asset, will each receive a special membership that grants them access to perks offered by the club’s many collections.

All the NFTs are created by Lucas Hurtado, the artist behind the username ParadoxNeon.

The ParadoxNeon Club is an NFT ecosystem that DiamondHands has developed. Within this ecosystem, all owners of DiamondHands’ NFTs will have access to one-of-a-kind long-term benefits, such as exclusive airdrops and giveaways only for VIPs.

In the not-too-distant future, ParadoxNeon Club plans to establish the groundwork for its metaverse by producing an animated television series, as well as a video game. It plans to build a platform at a later time that will connect all the talented people in the neighborhood, so they can collaborate on the development of new initiatives.

“The ParadoxNeon Club will donate 3 percent of all profits. We will support projects both inside and outside the community that use crypto technology: digital artists, NFT collections and charity projects. We want a community that grows by working together. Alone we go faster, but together will go further,” per its site.

If you are not familiar with the metaverse, here is a useful definition: It’s a “digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually,” according to Investopedia.com. “Augmented reality overlays visual elements, sound, and other sensory input onto real-world settings to enhance the user experience. In contrast, virtual reality is entirely virtual and enhances fictional realities.

The Synthetic Robots collection is an extensive project the ParadoxNeon Club Team has been working on for a long time. Later, the business will initiate the subsequent part of the project, which will include the creation of photo-realistic computer-generated animations as well as a videogame.

“Your NFTs will have utilities beyond just being an artwork. You will be able to utilize them as in-game characters or skins with their own traits and much more. We will bring together all the collections that have been produced by ParadoxNeon Club in its future metaverse,” says the company.

There is also access to private channel access to chat directly with the team. Epic and Legendary NFT holders will have a free NFT of its next collection.

