Taapsee Pannu Turns Producer By Launching ‘Outsiders Films’

NEW DELHI — Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently added another career milestone by launching her production house, Outsiders Films.

She has joined forces with Pranjal Khandhdiya, a content creator and producer, for over 20 years. He has been involved in the production of renowned films such as “Super 30,” “83,” “Soorma,” “Piku,” “Mubarakan,” “Azhar,” and is also producing “Rashmi Rocket,” which stars Pannu in the lead.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

“TAAPSEE TURNS PRODUCER. #TaapseePannu turns producer, joins hands with Pranjal Khandhdiya (involved in the production of #Super30, #83TheFilm, #Soorma, #Piku, #Mubarakan). The production house — Outsiders Films — will produce a thriller, with #Taapsee headlining it,” said Adarsh in the post.

“I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house, Outsiders Films,” Pannu said, elated with the launch of her production house.

“Having my business ventures, management, comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting (up) my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career.”

“With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me,” she said, explaining her aim as a producer.

“Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”

“Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds; that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content,” Pannu said, talking about naming the company.

Khandhdiya spoke about his partnership with Pannu.

“Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting,” he said.

“Taapsee and I both have similar goals but with varied opinions and approaches. Outsiders Films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complimenting each other at work.”

Rather than just having mere profit-sharing arrangements, Outsiders Films will be doing ground productions for all the involved projects. The first project from the production house will be a thriller, with Pannu headlining it.

She also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called 7 Aces Pune.

On the film front, the 33-year-old-actor began filming for “Looop Lapeta,” an official remake of the 1998 German film “Run Lola Run,” and “Dobaaraa,” a thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, in February 2021.

She wrapped filming for the sports drama “Rashmi Rocket” in January 2021, and is the lead actor in the recently-released murder thriller “Haseen Dillruba.” Pannu has also signed on to play cricketer Mithali Raj in “Shabaash Mithu.”

