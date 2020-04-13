Take It Down Planning Committee to Host Online Forum on School Issues

Staff reports

Board of Education President VanWhite and RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade at a news conference in 2019. File photo

The regular round table meetings with representatives of the Rochester Board of Education have moved online.

The Take Ii Down Planning Committee, Faith Community Alliance, Movement for Anti-Racist Ministry and Action Coalition moved the conversation scheduled for 6 p.m. April 15 with board president Van White to Zoom.

The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/762700526?pwd=Q01BbXh3L245Z2RTTEQ3aS9YR0FOQT09. The meeting ID is 762 700 526 and the password: 803592.

If they have not already done so, participants will need to download the Zoom app ahead of the meeting.

The entire school board and Superintendent Terry Dade have been invited.

Topics include the district’s budget crisis, the consent decree for special education, and the Racial Equity Advocacy Leadership (REAL) Team.

The proposed budget is online at https://www.rcsdk12.org/budget.