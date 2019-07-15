Take the Battle Out of Mealtimes

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

A 19th Ward neighbor shows support of the Westside Farmers Market, where a health professional answers your questions. Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

Getting children to eat a nutritious meal doesn’t have to be a battle. All it takes is for parents to be consistent with mealtimes and then leave the decisions on how much to eat up to the child.

“Children of all ages eat and grow best when they have predictable family meals,” said Lisa Modesti, a registered dietitian in women’s health with UR Medicine.

“Meals go best when parents maintain a division of responsibility in feeding,” she said.

Modesti is the health professional at Walk and Talk with a Doc at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. July 9 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

The division of responsibility at mealtime means that parents decide what is served, when and where. “The child is responsible for how much and whether,” she said.

Modesti said parents need to be good meal companions, not force a child to eat and not be a short-order cook either during or after the meal. She will explain the dynamics that “go into supporting a childs’ abtlit ot eat well and grow up with their eating.”

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market.

Lisa Modesti, registered dietitian, UR Medicine. Provided photo

The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

The Importance of Talking with Your Healthcare Provider, Deb Stamps, registered nurse, Rochester Regional Health, July 23

Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention, Dr. Danielle Marino, University of Rochester Medical Center Division of Gastroenterology, July 30

Asthma, Carina Malec, registered nurse, Rochester Regional Health Aug. 6

Medication Storage, Adherence, and Talking to Your Doctor, Gabriela C. Cipriano, pharmacist, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20