Tamil Nadu’s Road Safety Policy A Beacon For Other States In India

PUNE, India — An analytical report published by the Indian state of Tamil Nadu found that 96.23 percent of road accidents took place due to the driver’s fault.

As a result, the Tamil Nadu Road Safety Policy focused on drivers among other factors. Implementation of the policy resulted in reducing road accident deaths from 15,000 in 2014 to 10,000 in 2019.

Today, this state is a beacon of hope for other states as well as the country.

“If Tamil Nadu can do it, all states can make progress,” said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at the inaugural function of ‘Road Safety Month’ in New Delhi, on January 18.

Over 70,000 people die on Indian roads every year. In all, 151,113 people were killed while 451,361 sustained injuries in 449,002 road accidents in the country in 2019. The number of accidents was less than that in the previous year by 3.86 percent while casualties also decreased by a meager 0.20 percent, states a report by the Transport Research Wing, a body under the Union Ministry.

Further, India ranks first in the number of deaths due to road accidents across the globe with an 11-percent share. Globally, accidents claim 1.25 million lives every year while another 20 to 25 million people get injured seriously, states a World Bank Report.

A whopping 90 percent of road accident injuries occur in low- and middle-income countries, including India.