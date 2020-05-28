Temperature Check, Mask Required When Monroe County Clerk’s Office Reopens June 8

Staff reports

Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St. File photo

The Monroe County Clerk’s Office is scheduled to reopen June 8 for in-person transactions for many services.

However, some transactions still will be done online, via mail or through a drop box. Others will require an appointment.

“We ask for continued patience from Monroe County residents as we enter the reopen phase,” County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a news release. “Many of our processes have changed in order for us to avoid gatherings or a large number of people waiting in our confined office space.”

Some services will be available by appointment only in order to limit the number of people in the office at the same time.

Some services, which have been open during the shutdown by mail, will continue to be handled by mail until staff eliminates the backlog from when services were closed to the public.

Acrylic barriers and physical distancing signage have been installed in all customer service areas.

A customer code of conduct and office rules will be posted to encourage healthy practices during a visit.

All individuals entering the County Office Building will be given a temperature screening, per County Executive Bello’s Executive Order.

Everyone must wear a mask when they are in the clerk’s office in order to comply with Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Order.

Here is the list of services and how they will operate beginning June 8: