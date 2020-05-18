Test your news knowledge with Zenger: May 17

In what Texas city was a salon owner was sentenced to seven days in jail after violating state and county orders to close her salon amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a la Mode, said she reopened the business while following social distancing guidelines, but the city attorney argued it didn’t matter because Luther defied a state district judge’s temporary restraining order.
Protests took place in what Midwest city after police fatally shot black veteran Sean Reed?
The 21-year-old was shot and killed by Indianapolis police on May 6, and dozens of people gathered in Indianapolis May 7 to protest his killing.
Which governor is banning jail time for business owners who ignore their state’s stay-at-home orders?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott modified his stay-at-home orders, prohibiting local officials from jailing business owners who violate it.
A gas leak in what country killed at least 11 and injured hundreds?
The victims, including children, are dead because of a leak from the Vizag plant in India.
Which TV host showed a misleading clip of Vice President Mike Pence carrying medical supplies into a hospital that made it seem like Pence was only carrying empty boxes?
After Jimmy Kimmel aired the clip and it went viral, a reporter pointed out that the full video reveals Pence was simply teasing staffers about the boxes being empty.
What percentage of the U.S. is unemployed, according the latest jobs report?
The U.S. unemployment is at its highest rate since the Great Depression, with an estimated 20.5 million jobs lost in April.
Where did rival lawmakers in legislature get in a physical scuffle last week?
Pro-Beijing and pro-democracy lawmakers got scuffled over who will control legislative committees.
Researchers at the University of Texas—Austin, in coordination with the National Institutes of Health and Ghent University in Belgium, believe this animal might have a key to COVID-19 antibody testing.
The researchers published a paper on May 5 about using llama antibodies to get a potential treatment that could provide quick protection for vulnerable populations such as older people and health care workers.
On May 8, this rapper released his first song since returning home from prison last month.
The platinum-selling rapper released the song, ‘GOOBA’, on Friday, along with a music video.
Positive cases of coronavirus have now been reported in the White House. Who has NOT been reported to test positive for the virus?
At least 11 U.S. Secret Service employees were reported to be infected, along with President Trump’s personal valet, the vice president’s spokeswoman Katie Miller, and Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant.