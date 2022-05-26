The 52ND Puerto Rican Festival Returns to Frontier Field

Staff Report

Photo by Ricardo Dominguez on Unsplash.

After a two-year absence the Puerto Rican Festival will return to Frontier Field for the 52nd annual celebration.

Festival attendees will now experience three days of live music, food, cultural events and much more. This year the event has been changed to begin on Thursday, August 4 – Saturday, August 6, in previous years it ran from Friday to Sunday.

“As the longest running ethnic festival in Monroe County, the Puerto Rican Festival board is extremely proud of the history this festival has in the community and is humbly honored to carry on its legacy as we re-launch a post COVID-19 festival,” Puerto Rican Festival, Inc. President, Orlando Ortiz said.

Festival hours are as follows:

Thursday August 4 from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free admission)

Friday August 5 from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday August 6 from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Ticket prices are as follows:

· Advanced tickets – Thursday Free, Friday & Saturday $10.00/day

· Purchased at Door – Friday & Saturday $15.00/day

· Senior & Children – $5.00/day

· Children 5 and under – Free

· Note: Children 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

This year’s event program follows the format organizers had planned for 2020.

“We understand it has been a difficult couple of years and are excited to get back out and celebrate our culture. The changes to the timing and new programming at the festival follow the previously announced 2020 shift from community discussions, surveys the organization conducted and the organization’s commitment to providing a premier experience to attendees,” Ortiz said.

The Puerto Rican Festival first came about in 1969 to provide artistic and cultural events to educate others on the values of people of Hispanic descent. The organization seeks to promote unity and understanding among the whole community by providing various diverse activities during the year, culminating with the Puerto rican Festival celebration, according to the organization’s website.

Sponsors include the City of Rochester, Monroe County, Lake Beverage, Wegmans, ESL, Parisi & Bellavia Law, RG&E, CNY Latino and Jose Perez, Esq.

Ortiz said as the event evolves, they look forward to continuing a partnership with the city, Monroe County and other partners as they continue to advocate for the community as they have for more than 50 years.

Stay tuned for future announcements from Puerto Rican Festival Inc. about Festival headliners and local bands, among other activities at a later date.

For more information on becoming a volunteer or vendor, please contact 585-234-7660. To join future Puerto Rican Festival, Inc. announcements, please email info@prfestival.com.