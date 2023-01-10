The Beal Institute Presents An Evening of Music Performed Live-to-Picture

In the Community: From the Eastman School of Music

Every year, the Eastman School of Music (ESM) and the Beal Institute of Film Music and Contemporary Media present a unique departmental recital.

On January 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. in Kilbourn Hall, Visual Music 5.0 presents the Beal Institute’s second-year graduate students in a live-to-picture staging of their original compositions. Each composer will conduct the performance of their piece(s), as played by the Empire Film and Media Ensemble, comprised of 34 instrumentalists.

The featured composers are Rachel Wu, Ethan Toavs, Karen Goldfeder, Emma Most and Steven Alcon Wyrick. Emma Most, on behalf of herself and her fellow composers, shares, “This concert is such an exciting opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Beal Institute and enjoy a showcase of our favorite pieces, including a collaboration with RIT School of Film & Animation. We’re so lucky to be able to work with the talented leadership and musicians at Empire Film & Media Ensemble to bring this to a live audience!”

The program shows off a broad range of genres and styles, including excerpts from such recognizable titles as The Matrix and Designated Survivor; clips from documentaries about nature, ex libris, and more; a collaboration with BIODANCE; and an original film from RIT students titled Inspideration.

The director of the Beal Institute, and head of the Media Composition curriculum at Eastman, is six-time Emmy Award-winning composer and conductor, Mark Watters. Of this concert, he says that it is “the most diverse program we have ever prepared. These are five extremely talented and dedicated composers whose works we are tremendously proud to present!”

The Visual Music 5.0 performance is free and open to the public.

You may also click here to watch the concert via livestream, starting approximately 15 minutes before the event. This is a performance that you won’t want to miss, and as Rachel Wu so aptly put it, all involved will “present this concert with the utmost enthusiasm and love!”

Looking ahead, on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Mark Watters and members of the Empire Film and Media Ensemble will present “Batman in Concert” featuring Tim Burton’s 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger with music by the gothic genius, Danny Elfman.