The Black Cinema Series Presents “Alma’s Rainbow”

In The Community: From the Rochester Association of Black Journalists and the Little Theatre

The Black Cinema Series flyer, provided.

The Black Cinema Series, a collaboration between the Rochester Association of Black Journalists and the Little Theatre, presents Ayoka Chenzira’s feature film “ALMA’S RAINBOW” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept 9.

This comedy-drama highlights a multi-layered Black women’s world where the characters live, love and wrestle with what it means to exert and exercise their agency.

In the film the Brooklyn daughter (Victoria Gabriella Platt) of a beauty-parlor owner (Kim Weston-Moran) blossoms under the influence of her show-biz aunt (Mizan Nunes).

“Alma’s Rainbow” explores the life of a teenager Rainbow Gold who is entering womanhood and navigating conversations and experiences around standards of beauty, self-image, and the rights Black women have over their bodies.

The new 4K restoration of Chenzira’s seminal work of art that has been praised by such filmmakers as Ava Duvernay, who has described it as “A gorgeous clarion call for our young Black girls.”

Following the film “Alma’s Rainbow,” there will be a post-screening panel discussion. Doors open at 7 pm; film at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online in advance or at the door the day of the screening & discussion.

The Black Cinema Series screens both scripted and non-fiction films about the Black experience. With an emphasis on contemporary independent films, the series highlights Black perspectives and filmmakers, with screenings and panel discussions with community experts and filmmakers. The Little Theatre is at 240 East Avenue in the East End District of Rochester, New York.

The Rochester Association of Black Journalists is an award-winning chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. The Little Theatre is the premier cultural center for American and independent films in Rochester.