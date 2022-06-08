Rochester International Jazz Festival 2022 Features Eastman School of Music Musicians

In the Community, From the Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is back! Eastman School of Music (ESM) musicians — current students, faculty, staff, and alumni, as well as students and faculty from the Eastman Community Music School (ECMS) — will be appearing throughout the 2022 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival (RIJF).

This year’s festival runs June 17 through 25 with 325 shows including a record 130 free shows, over 1750 artists, and 20 venues, including Eastman School of Music’s Hatch Recital Hall, Kilbourn Hall, and the Ray Wright Room. Most of the other locations are within a short walking distance of the school’s campus on Gibbs Street, which is renamed “Jazz Street” during the event. Eastman has been involved in the festival since it was founded in 2002.

In addition to paid and free performances, the RIJF Jazz Workshops series hosted by Associate Professor of Jazz Studies and Contemporary Media and ECMS Senior Instructor of Jazz Guitar, Bob Sneider, runs all week from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24. This series of five structured jazz workshops is open to music students of all ages, providing the opportunity to play and meet, listen and learn from five professional jazz musicians performing at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

This year’s 2022 RIJF Scholarship recipient is Eastman student Dan Atkinson, a trombone student of Mark Kellogg. Dan will perform on the City of Rochester Jazz Street stage in a free performance on Monday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For detailed information on tickets and venue locations, visit the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival website www.rochesterjazz.com.