The Children’s Agenda Sponsors Advocacy Day Trip to Albany

The Children’s Agenda is organizing an Early Childhood Advocacy Day trip to Albany for parents and providers to urge legislators for more support of affordable child care and funding for Early Intervention and preschool special education services.

The trip is free and breakfast and lunch is provided. The bus will leave the Route 31F Park & Ride (near St. John Fisher College) at 6 a.m. and return by approximately 7 p.m.

The goal of advocacy day is to educate and motivate legislators about issues that affect the youngest citizens in the state, according to a news release from The Children’s Agenda. Key issues are child care and developmental services for children from birth to age 5.

According to the Children’s Agenda, the state does not adequately fund these programs and as a result, affordable child care is inaccessible to many, providers earn low wages and wait times have increased for services in Early Intervention.

Registration for the advocacy day is at www.thechildrensagenda.org. For more information, contact Kristen Rogers at kristen@thechildrensagenda.org.