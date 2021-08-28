‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Speaks About Princess Diana

WASHINGTON — British actor Emma Corrin, who plays late Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series “The Crown,” recently revealed that she found some echoes of teen cinema in one of the princess’s most memorable grand gestures.

Corrin spoke about it in her cover story interviews for two entertainment magazines, as per reports.

Referring to Princess Diana’s cringe-worthy “All I Ask of You” serenade from Phantom of the Opera — a misguided anniversary gift that Josh O’Connor’s Prince Charles later dismisses as “monstrous, dreadful”, Corrin said, “It’s like something out of a high school movie.”

The 25-year-old actor shares that she admires the late princess’s “burning, youthful spirit exploding out … [and] the way she tried to get through to Charles how she felt about him.”

Corrin, who portrayed the uncomfortable truths for the royal family with ease in season 4 of the series, shared her thoughts.

“Of course, we wanted it to be sensitive and thoughtful,” she said.

“It’s about the battle for control over your food, in relation to what you’re feeling. For Diana, it was a way of physically getting out everything that she had bottled up.”

Season 4 of Netflix’s award-winning drama “The Crown” portrayed the future king’s increasingly irksome opera performances, including a choreographed routine to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” performed in front of hundreds at the Royal Opera House, as per reports.

The tension between the royals could not be repaired and their separation was announced in December 1992.

Corrin, who was not even two years old when the princess died in a car crash in 1997, also said that she believes there is “a clear connection from Diana’s unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming.”

“We knew she was a very warm person who gravitated towards people. She was looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar, and she didn’t find that at all; she found the exact opposite with the royal family,” Corrin said.

On a related note, Corrin will strive in competition against co-star Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021.

Separately, the official Twitter handle of “The Crown,” on Aug. 17, 2021, revealed that Dominic West will play Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki will portray the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming season 5 of the series.

The duo will be seen playing the estranged couple in the early 1990s and take over the younger versions of their characters, portrayed by O’Connor and Corrin in the last season.

Season 4 ended with marriage problems between the couple, as Princess Diana found that Camilla Parker Bowles (portrayed by Emerald Fennell) and Prince Charles, her husband, were having a love affair.

“The Crown’s” seasons 1 to 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Season 5 of “The Crown” is under production and is anticipated to release in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil