The Five ‘Secret’ Gardens of Jerusalem

Jerusalem is graced with magnificent public gardens, most notably the 30-acre Jerusalem Botanical Gardens and the Wohl Rose Garden.

Israel’s capital city also has what we’d call “hidden” gardens – beautifully manicured spaces that are not well known and can take a little sleuthing to locate.

It’s well worth getting off the beaten track to experience these gems. For now, you can enjoy looking at them from afar if you can’t get to Jerusalem.

Special thanks to veteran tour guides Ester Saad and Mordechai Weiss for steering us to these secret gardens, and to our student intern Danya Belkin for photographing some of them.

MOUNT SCOPUS BOTANICAL GARDEN

Flowers blooming in the Mount Scopus Botanical Garden. (Photo: courtesy)

Yes, there is another botanical garden in Jerusalem! The Botanical Garden for Israeli Flora on the campus of the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus is older, though smaller. It was founded in 1931 by university botanist Prof. Otto Verburg and botany and phytogeography expert Alexander Eig. A couple walking through the Mount Scopus Botanical Garden. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

This charming six-acre ecological conservatory houses more than 950 species, representing over 40 percent of the wild plant species of Israel. Flourishing in the unique climate of Mount Scopus, the plants were gathered from Mediterranean scrub, desert grasslands, Negev mountain ranges, coastal sand dunes, bodies of water and traditional orchards.

The botanical garden of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Mount Scopus. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

The Mount Scopus Botanical Garden also contains an archeological site: ancient burial caves from the Second Temple period. Buried here is Nicanor of Alexandria, who donated the copper doors of the Temple. Zionist leaders Dr. Yehuda Leib Pinsker and Menachem Ussishkin also were buried in the Nicanor caves.

ANDALUSIAN GARDEN The Andalusian Garden at the World Center for Jewish Heritage in North Africa was designed in authentic Moroccan style. (Danya Belkin/Israel21C)

Tucked behind the luxury hotels and residences on King David Street, the 19th century David Amar World Center for Jewish Heritage in North Africa complex boasts a beautiful courtyard garden with an authentic Moroccan design. Serenity reigns in the Moroccan-style Andalusian Garden in Jerusalem. (Danya Belkin/Israel21C)

Known as the Andalusian Garden, this urban gem encompasses unique mosaic arcades filled with flowers and shrubs.

Along the arcades are three authentic Moroccan fountains connected to a constantly flowing water channel. Instant serenity.

JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA GARDEN

Sculptor Israel Hadany designed the park behind the Jerusalem International YMCA’s Three Arches Hotel. (Danya Belkin/Israel21C)

Looking at the landmark YMCA and its iconic 152-foot bell tower from the main entrance, you would miss the lovely garden behind the 1920s edifice’s Three Arches Hotel.

This quiet hidden garden was planted on part of the land that served as the home field for Beitar Jerusalem soccer team until 1991. The garden set between the Jerusalem International YMCA and King David’s Crown residence. (Danya Belkin/Israel21C)

The park was designed by Israeli sculptor Israel Hadany in conjunction with the construction of King David’s Crown residence behind the Y.

Hadany included a set of white pergolas with sculptured motifs and a picturesque waterfall and canal running through the site. White pergolas accent the garden between the Jerusalem International YMCA and King David’s Crown residence. (Danya Belkin/Israel21C)

ORSON HYDE MEMORIAL PARK Orson Hyde Memorial Garden on the Mount of Olives. (Photo via Attractions In Israel)

The 5.5-acre Orson Hyde Memorial Park on the western slope of the Mount of Olives lies across from the better-known Garden of Gethsemane mentioned in the Gospels.

The park was inaugurated in 1979 by Spencer W. Kimball, then president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in memory of LDS apostle Orson Hyde, who was said to have had a prophetic vision on the Mount of Olives while visiting in 1841.

Designed by Lepa Yahalom and Dan Tzur, Hyde Park includes walking paths, a 150-seat stone amphitheater and landscaping that allows for excellent views of the Kidron Valley, Temple Mount and Old City.

The garden contains a host of flowers and herbs including rosemary, wild lemon, thyme, oregano, lavender, dwarf ivy, water lilies, as well as olive trees.

HADASSAH HEALING GARDEN A play area in the Healing and Environmental Garden at Hadassah-Mount Scopus. (Photo: courtesy)

Spending time outside in a garden can positively affect our emotions and improve our sense of wellbeing.

That is the concept behind the Healing and Environmental Garden at Hadassah University Medical Center’s Mount Scopus campus.

This garden was developed with the support of Friends of JNF Australia, led by the Jack and Robert Smorgon Families Foundation, “to meet the physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of the children and adults treated at Hadassah,” and especially children and youth with chronic illnesses. Water elements contribute to wellbeing in the Healing and Environmental Garden at Hadassah-Mount Scopus. (Photo: courtesy)

The beautifully landscaped space includes green lawns, flowerbeds, a vegetable garden, medicinal herbs, a wooden promenade, an observation deck and a small amphitheater, as well as colorful playground equipment.

“The healing effect of nature, together with the relaxing sounds of running water, will contribute to the health of those who visit this garden,” said Jack Smorgon at the inauguration of the garden in June 2014.

