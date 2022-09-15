The George Eastman Museum Offers FREE Admission on Museum Day

Museum participating in Smithsonian’s Museum Day and opens new exhibition exploring war and conflict

In the Community: From the George Eastman Museum

Photo from https://www.eastman.org/about.

The George Eastman Museum will be open to the public for FREE on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the spirit of Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day, the Eastman Museum is opening its doors to all visitors for the day to encourage the Rochester community to experience the exhibitions Anastasia Samoylova: FloodZone and Perspectives: Recent Gifts of Contemporary Art, and opening day of the newest exhibition in the museum’s Collection Gallery, exploring war and conflict.

Museum Day is an annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian magazine where participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

A selection of moving image works by South African artist William Kentridge and the exhibition One Hundred Years Ago: George Eastman in 1922, will also be on display.

The entire museum, including the galleries and the historic mansion, will be open for free to visitors and hands-on activities will be offered for all ages in the museum’s Discovery Room.

In addition, the museum will present a gallery tour of the newest exhibition in the museum’s Collection Gallery. Since the invention of photography, the documentation of war has been a subject of interest to the camera and consumers.

Curatorial Associate Meghan Jordan will provide an overview of the exhibition at 1 p.m. in the Collection Gallery. Jordan has been planning this exhibition for multiple years. The museum acknowledges the suffering and hardship of people impacted by recent events and notes that the topics in this exhibition remain as relevant as ever.

The George Eastman Museum will be participating again this year, but visitors to the museum will not need to present a Museum Day Ticket, as all visitors will be admitted for free that day.

Volunteers will be stationed throughout the mansion to answer questions.

For more information, visit eastman.org.