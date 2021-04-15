The Grate Escape: Dog Who Chased Rat Down A Drainhole Saved By Firefighters

WEINBURG, Austria — A dog was rescued by Austrian firefighters after it stuck down a drain chasing a rat in the municipality of Weinburg in the district of Sankt Polten-Land in Lower Austria.

The incident took place on the evening of April 5.

The fire brigade said they were informed about a dog trapped in the drain after it had entered a pipe in a nearby canal and walked along with it until it narrowed, further along, trapping the dog that was unable to turn round and could not go backward.

The incident was reported by the dog’s owner, who was out walking the animal when it disappeared into the pipe. Firefighters reportedly tried to free the dog to no avail and called in a local vet for assistance.

The vet managed to sedate the dog, and it was then lifted free of the drain.

The fire brigade then took the dog and its owner home, where it was able to relax after its ordeal.

