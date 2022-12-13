The Home Depot Foundation Makes the Holidays Bright for East House This Season

In the Community

Team Depot. Photo provided by Home Depot.

Just in time for the holidays, East House, a local nonprofit providing housing and recovery support, received a grant of $40,000 from The Home Depot Foundation to complete renovations on a 24-hour community residence for adults in recovery.

More than 40 Home Depot associate volunteers, known as Team Depot, donated their time and talent to begin renovations, which include a kitchen remodel, new flooring, painting and more. The volunteers were from stores in Batavia, Corning, Gates, Greece, Irondequoit, Penfield, Victor and Olean.

Renovations were done on Boehm Lodge, one of East House’s six community residences and a 14-bed home which provides housing and 24-hour staff support for adults in recovery as they integrate back into the community. East House facilities undergo significant wear and tear as clients move in and out of residences as they grow and heal. The Home Depot Foundation’s donation is providing a significant, much needed upgrade to this home, which otherwise would not have been possible.

“Our holidays are brighter this year because of Home Depot. We’re grateful to The Home Depot Foundation, Team Depot and the store managers who have championed this project,” says Scott Moquin, East House Acting President and CEO. “Having a home that looks and feels warm and welcoming is critical for healing and recovery. What a gift to see community members show how much they care –both our staff and clients are honored.”

Team Depot also volunteered to do exterior work and painting on the site this past August with more than 50 volunteers. In total, more than 80 Home Depot associates have used their talents while volunteering at East House.

Each year, East House works with more than 1,250 clients most of whom live below the poverty line and receive a continuum of supported residential care. This includes everything from short-term respite, 24-hour community living, to apartments with on-site staff, and independent living support. Education, career development, and financial case management are also critical elements to healing and part of a network of wraparound recovery services that address client needs.

Founded in 1966, East House became part of the mental health revolution when it opened one of the first psychiatric community residences in the country. For more information about East House programs and services, please visit easthouse.org.