By Staff –

The Muhammad Study Group of Rochester will present its “Black Marketplace” event Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, at 10 Cady St.

The event will be free and open to the public, featuring “shopping, food, networking, live music, and community building,” the group stated.

Vendor registration will end Dec. 15.

Visit noirochester.org/events for additional information regarding the event, or call 585.820.3973.

