Op/Ed By Jason Muhammad

Let me be clear. The Nation of Islam is not a hate group.

But the local, so-called mainstream media in Rochester has maliciously chosen to regurgitate the slander of the Southern Poverty Law Center, noting with disconcertion that the city is now placed on the center’s annual “hate map” of the country.

This is the habitual misnomer used to discredit, and isolate a religious group with an impeccable track record of good works and service, particularly to the black community and other oppressed and marginalized communities throughout the country, as well as the Caribbean, Europe, and Canada.

Ironically enough, it was the Nazi Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels who stated, “If you tell a lie big enough, and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”

And so, “the lie” is a tool of propaganda, used against the masses of the people. This is how under-represented communities are oppressed, and used as economic and political pawns by those who tell the lies. By manipulating the perspective of the masses of the people, by feeding them lies, the author of the lie seeks to actually undermine, and ultimately destroy those that are deemed a threat to the status quo.

And so it is with the Nation of Islam, in Rochester, and beyond.

Under the leadership and guidance of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, the National Representative of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, the Nation of Islam is the strongest and most consistent organization working to uplift the masses of black people suffering in every city in America. While others have abandoned the struggle for liberation and black self-sufficiency, for the empty promise of political advancement and personal, financial gain, the Nation of Islam remains in the highways and the byways, working with the forgotten, and the poor who have no voice.

We respect all persons, and strive to be humble and courteous. We are studious and hard-working. We respect those in authority, as long as we are not asked to do anything that would compromise our moral and religious principles. We believe in the Golden Rule, and we want for our brother what we want for ourselves.

Anyone who has a neighbor or co-worker in the Nation of Islam knows all of this to be true.

And, while some who claim to be Muslims, or believers in Islam, have been associated with wicked and criminal acts, to automatically lump all Muslims together is an egregious error, to say the least.

Following that logic would cause us to believe that all Christians should be lumped in with the Christian Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

I mean, they do all believe the same things, right?

I can only ascertain the most wicked and deceitful motive for continuously repeating unsubstantiated lies.

Dare I say, if ever there was a case of “fake news,” this surely qualifies. Because even a cursory glance at history belies the claim of the liar, and brings the truth to the forefront:

The Nation of Islam has never burned a cross on someone’s lawn.

The Nation of Islam has never lynched anyone, or burned them while tied and handcuffed to a tree.

The Nation of Islam has never burned white neighborhoods to the ground.

The Nation of Islam has never bombed, burned, or destroyed a church, synagogue, or any other place of worship.

The Nation of Islam has never vandalized the property of any individual or group.

The Nation of Islam has never denied another the right to an education, the right to vote, or any other basic human right such as clean water, use of the toilet, or a plot of land to bury the dead.

The Nation of Islam has never enslaved a member of the human family, stripping them of their original name, language, culture, or religion.

The Nation of Islam has never shot down a young person over Skittles, cigars, cigarettes, cell phones, CDs, loud music, a broken tail light, asking for help after a car accident, playing in the park, shopping in Walmart, working with an autistic patient, and on, and on, and on…

But, the Nation of Islam does speak truth to power, similar to the way in which Moses told pharaoh, thus sayeth the Lord.”

And, this is actually one point that the liar never disputes. It is never said that the Nation of Islam does not tell the truth, regardless of whom or what. Minister Farrakhan is never portrayed as a false man. So, those who are uncomfortable with the truth like to state that he hates, because they hate the truth that he, and we, represent.

The only thing the Minister and the Nation of Islam hates is what God, Himself, hates. We hate injustice. We hate oppression. We hate greed. We hate evil.

However, more than that, we love. We love God. We love the Truth. We love Freedom, Justice, and Equality. We love our people.

In fact, we love so intensely, that the lie is often told that we hate those who tell lies, and work to oppress our communities.

Yet, it is clear. The Nation of Islam is not a hate group.

