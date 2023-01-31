The Next “Guest at the Table” dt. ogilvie – Dom Genova Column

Op-ed by Dom Genova

Dom Genova, No-Nonsense Roundtable. Photo provided.

“A Guest at the Table” is a column to highlight a particularly interesting, informative or entertaining guest on the No Nonsense Roundtable that I host Saturdays from 10 to 11 AM on NewsRadio WHAM 1180.

The No Nonsense Roundtable is about people you know and want to know more about, or people you do not necessarily know but should.

One outstanding guest on my show in 2022 was Dr. dt ogilvie (she spells her name in the lowercase letters that she saw written on her birth certificate).

I met Dr. ogilvie last summer at a luncheon hosted by a friend. Making small-talk, I found out she is a professor of business at the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology. We shared our personal philosophies on academics, entrepreneurship, creativity and life in general. It was one of those rare moments where you meet somebody that “gets you” and you “get them” — we seemed to be completing each other’s sentences.

Here is a little bit about the background of Dr. ogilvie (pronounced o-GIL-vee).

Dr. ogilvie was born in Harlem. She described herself as painfully shy and growing up in a family of voracious readers, she found books to be her friends.

Dr. ogilvie had earned her undergrad degree from Oberlin College, her MBA from Southern Methodist University and her PhD from the University of Texas at Austin. After working as a COO and CEO of small organizations, she went on a trip to Kenya that changed her life.

Dr. dt ogilvie. Photo provided.

The beauty of the country and her overall experience created an epiphany. “It did something to me in terms of making a difference in a different way and making a difference in a larger way,” she said. “I made some difference when I was in corporate. Some of the things I introduced are still going on today. Kenya made me decide to become an academic.”

Her teaching qualifications go beyond academics. “Having experience and having run something, which most of my peers haven’t done, and also running these smaller organizations, gave me a different type of experience and knowledge. I came to realize what students needed to do to be successful.”

She brings this philosophy to her classroom — integrating academics with “street smart” advice.

She makes her students start an actual business, starting with a budget of just $10 and lets them experience the results. She smiles when she tells how one student turned the $10 into a $1,500 profit by selling food from her native country.

Dr. ogilvie wrote “Creativities,” which is about the creative process, which she said too often is leached out of children in elementary school.



“A lot of people feel they’re not creative and they live their life as if they are not creative.”

She acknowledges that being creative involves risks. She teaches that failure leads to learning and to not be afraid of stumbling.

“You have to be willing to fail without viewing yourself as a failure You have to deal with ambiguity, not just uncertainty. Those are two different things.”

She says that overprotective parents impede their children’s progress.

“If your baby is learning to walk, every time they fall do you pick them up and not let them walk again? Or you tell them, ‘You’re a bad baby, you fell.’ No. The baby has to fall to learn how to walk. Kids learn through failure. If you don’t make a big deal out of it, then that kid learns resilience. The kid learns self-confidence. The kid learns they can learn. Those things make a difference.”

