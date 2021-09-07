‘The Office’ Is Back With An Interactive Experience

WASHINGTON — The popular American sitcom “The Office,” which first premiered in March 2005, is all set to return for its fans.

Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment announced on Sept. 2, 2021, that they are launching an interactive experience for the former National Broadcasting Corporation sitcom in Chicago, as per reports.

The two companies teamed up with series creator Greg Daniels to make “The Office Experience” possible.

The official Twitter handle of “The Office” made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021.

“Ever wished you were part of #TheOffice? Introducing @theofficeexp: Coming to Chicago starting October 15, brought to you by @Superfly. Explore set recreations and relive some of your fave moments from the show!” read the tweet.

Starting Oct. 15, 2021, fans will get to see recreations of the show’s sets as well as props previously seen on the series. The two-story exhibit will also include 17 rooms where visitors can take pictures in places ranging from Michael Scott’s office to Schrute Farms.

Attendees will also celebrate and relive moments like the Dundie Awards, Jim and Pam’s love story, Kevin’s famous chili spill, or the beach day games from the third season. Additionally, the Dunder Mifflin warehouse will serve as a gift shop.

“The Office Experience” will run at Chicago’s Magnificent Mile through Jan. 17, 2021. The tour will be similar to the “Friends” pop-up and will travel to other locations. Other cities on tour will be announced at a later date.

“The Office” was based on the United Kingdom series of the same name from creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The show, which lasted from 2001-2003, starred Gervais, Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, and Lucy Davis in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, the American version starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper.

The popular American sitcom ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

Recently, NBC Universal content chief Susan Rovner told a media organization at the Edinburgh International TV Festival that they’re “standing by” for a potential reboot of “The Office.” She said it could happen “whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one.”

Found in 2020, Superfly X is a global-themed entertainment division of Superfly. Through this, fans can personally experience their favorite entertainment properties. A branch of Universal Parks and Resorts, Universal Live Entertainment arranges touring shows, exhibitions, and productions to cities across the globe and makes them available for their fans.

The tickets for “The Office Experience” are currently on sale on its official website.

“The Office” is available to watch on the streaming platform Peacock.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil